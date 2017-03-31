A Local Group Marches In Support of T...

A Local Group Marches In Support of Transgender Visibility Day

Friday Mar 31 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A local transgender support group rallied protesters and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning/queer members to march through downtown Springdale to raise awareness about the transgender community. "We're not scary people were ordinary folks just like everybody else, we want the same thing everybody else does which is to live our lives with peace and dignity," said Evelyn Rios.

