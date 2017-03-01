Witness: Arkansas man cut off part of her leg, said he'd blame it on dogs
A woman testified Thursday against the man she says repeatedly raped her and cut off a portion of her leg. Brian Post, 48, of Springdale is charged with attempted capital murder, five counts of rape and first-degree battery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|19 min
|Reality Check
|33,927
|dow crosses 21,000
|37 min
|Guest
|6
|President Trump Address to Congress
|52 min
|Guest
|44
|Legal or Illegal to dumpster dive in jonesboro?
|54 min
|guest
|6
|Trumps promises on taxes
|57 min
|Captain Obvious
|12
|A State sororities' and fraternities' extra cur...
|1 hr
|Guest
|7
|Shauna at KFC (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|kyle 2017
|3
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC