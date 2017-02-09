Vandal writes 'Make America Great Aga...

Vandal writes 'Make America Great Again' on works in exhibition

Thursday Feb 9

A vandal armed with a magic marker defaced five artworks in an exhibition of drawings by Ben Edwards at the Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale last week, writing "Bad Art" and "Make America Great Again" and "Fag" on the works on paper. Edwards, 40, of Bella Vista, a well known figure in the arts community in Northwest Arkansas, installed in January a show called "Possessions" at the ACO; the works defaced were in the "Understanding What You Want" section of the three-part installation.

Springdale, AR

