Two-vehicle crash in Springdale kills...

Two-vehicle crash in Springdale kills motorcycle driver

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to South Thompson Street and Black Oak Avenue, where a motorcycle and an SUV had collided. Police said the motorcycle driver was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

