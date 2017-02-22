Truck carrying explosives crashes, catches fire on I-40 near Ozark
I-40 was closed at exit 32 at Ozark and traffic is being routed to Highway 64 or Highway 23, the "Pig Trail." Many drivers are headed to northwest Arkansas to attend a town hall event in Springdale with Sen. Tom Cotton.
