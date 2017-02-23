Tom Cotton's Perfect Response to Town...

Tom Cotton's Perfect Response to Town Hall Attendee Who Says She's Not a Paid Protester

There are 2 comments on the Townhall story from Thursday Feb 23, titled Tom Cotton's Perfect Response to Town Hall Attendee Who Says She's Not a Paid Protester. In it, Townhall reports that:

Yet another politician faced a fiery town hall this week as tensions flare over the Trump administration's agenda. All over the country constituents are flocking to town halls to disrupt their representatives' homecomings.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jerry B

Rogers, AR

#1 Monday
Its nice to see how he evaded 90% of the hard questions.Tom is another one of the great disappointments as a elected official.Its all About Tom now.And the Party line the heck with the people who elected him and whats good for the State he represents is all about what the Party wants him to do and he seems ready and willing to do what they want and the hell with what we want or need.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#2 Monday
He's a lowlife. Currently his constituents earning $16,640 and less has access to healthcare through the Medicaid expansion portion of ACA

He's proposing dropping those Americans from government healthcare as he and his family enjoy the benefits of government sponsored healthcare and a generous $200,000 dollar salary.

How does a person scrapping by on $16,600 annually benefit from Health Savings Accounts, qualifying for EIC to help lift them out of poverty?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump Address to Congress 3 min Guest 1
Trumps promises on taxes 3 min Captain Obvious 2
CNN Condemns CNN Live on the Air 5 min Guest 7
Eisenhower 11 min Serial Butt Stabber 1
The Democratic Party: Chock-Full OÂ’ Scumbags 1 hr Guest 17
The Truth About Satanism and Trump 1 hr Dude 22
Majority Say Media Has Not Been Â‘Fair And Objec... 1 hr Sick Of Leftist Scum 2
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Washington County was issued at February 28 at 3:40PM CST

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC