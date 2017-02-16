Springdale Police Searching For Suspect In Arvest Bank Robbery

Springdale police are searching for a man who robbed Arvest Bank on Sunset Avenue in Springdale on Thursday morning . A man, who is described as a white male between the ages of 35-45, approached a teller of the Springdale Arvest on W. Sunset Avenue shortly before 9:50 a.m. and demanded money, according to a department press release.

