Springdale Police Searching For Suspect In Arvest Bank Robbery
Springdale police are searching for a man who robbed Arvest Bank on Sunset Avenue in Springdale on Thursday morning . A man, who is described as a white male between the ages of 35-45, approached a teller of the Springdale Arvest on W. Sunset Avenue shortly before 9:50 a.m. and demanded money, according to a department press release.
