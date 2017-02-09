Senate committee advances bill to exempt school security from FOIA
The Senate Education committee on Wednesday approved a bill by Sen. Gary Stubblefield that would create an exception to the state's Freedom of Information Act regarding emergency or security records for public schools or public colleges or universities. SB 12 next heads to the Senate floor.
