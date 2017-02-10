Police interview with man held in tot death at issue
A judge must decide if a slaying suspect's statement to Benton County sheriff's office detectives can be used against him at trial. Edward Alexis Martinez-Torres, 21, of Springdale is charged with capital murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I survived Bowling Green Massacre
|8 min
|guest
|8
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|35 min
|YuckoisAVagina
|33,649
|Three equal branches of government
|41 min
|Guest
|25
|We All Won with Trump-Pence
|42 min
|Hidden Saint
|7
|I want a K um and Go on Main
|1 hr
|guest 2
|4
|Why Are World Leaders Visiting Antarctica?
|1 hr
|guest 2
|12
|Look Who Funds The Group Behind The Call To Arm...
|2 hr
|Take that Manass
|11
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC