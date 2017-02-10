Police interview with man held in tot...

Police interview with man held in tot death at issue

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: NWAonline

A judge must decide if a slaying suspect's statement to Benton County sheriff's office detectives can be used against him at trial. Edward Alexis Martinez-Torres, 21, of Springdale is charged with capital murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I survived Bowling Green Massacre 8 min guest 8
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 35 min YuckoisAVagina 33,649
Three equal branches of government 41 min Guest 25
We All Won with Trump-Pence 42 min Hidden Saint 7
I want a K um and Go on Main 1 hr guest 2 4
Why Are World Leaders Visiting Antarctica? 1 hr guest 2 12
Look Who Funds The Group Behind The Call To Arm... 2 hr Take that Manass 11
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,610,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC