Open line, plus violence around the state and the search for the Tom Cotton town hall
As yet, I've gotten no response from my query to the Cotton office and have seen no other new arrangements. There's been wide interest in attending the event, but that could be hampered by late notice of a new location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bbq
|2 hr
|guest
|28
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|guest
|33,874
|Democrat Maxine Waters Calls Trump Cabinet Pick...
|4 hr
|Guest
|9
|Party at Delta House tonight ASU!
|5 hr
|Guest
|4
|Registered Sex Offender in Valley View (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|guest 72404
|15
|Brzezinski: Â‘Our JobÂ’ Is to Control Â‘Exactly Wh...
|7 hr
|liberals slobber
|5
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Feb 14
|Fred
|11
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC