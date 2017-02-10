New wayfinding signs installed on Razorback Greenway
Trail users in Fayetteville may have noticed several new wayfinding signs that were installed along the Razorback Greenway earlier this month. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission recently received grant funds from the Walton Family Foundation to install 55 signs along the entire 37-mile trail system stretching from south Fayetteville to Bella Visa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doe's eat place tows vehicles
|12 min
|joe.
|23
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|32 min
|reader
|33,782
|Bbq
|36 min
|guest
|9
|It's Looking A Lot Like President Pence
|1 hr
|Who Knows Joe__
|38
|Family member not sending child to school- Turn... (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|gramy13
|184
|doo-doo jokes
|2 hr
|SSOB
|23
|if you did not vote
|2 hr
|guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC