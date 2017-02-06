Logan County Man Facing Battery Charg...

Logan County Man Facing Battery Charges After Allegedly Shooting Man In Face

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Hammond was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly shot another man, who was taken to the Northwest Medical Center in Springdale with a gunshot wound to the face, the report states. The victim told deputies that Hammond and his girlfriend came over to his Highway 412 home, where they consumed alcohol and Hammond and the victim showed off their firearms, the report states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Topix garbage... 5 min guest 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 20 min bone spurs 33,685
Trump denies the truth 21 min Who Knows Joe__ 5
News Records 1 hr guest 15
Ouch!!! Elizabeth Warren Silenced! Stop Talking... 1 hr Jerry T Boner 15
Trump Declares George Soros as Â“National Securi... 1 hr guest 16
Jamie dugger (Apr '15) 2 hr hunter U 32
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC