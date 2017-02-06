Logan County Man Facing Battery Charges After Allegedly Shooting Man In Face
Hammond was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly shot another man, who was taken to the Northwest Medical Center in Springdale with a gunshot wound to the face, the report states. The victim told deputies that Hammond and his girlfriend came over to his Highway 412 home, where they consumed alcohol and Hammond and the victim showed off their firearms, the report states.
