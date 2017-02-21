Live Video: Cotton to hold Springdale...

Live Video: Cotton to hold Springdale town hall starting at 5 p.m.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NWAonline

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., will hold a town hall meeting today at the request of people who picketed his local office Feb. 1. "I asked for a town hall originally and was offered a meeting with staff," said Caitlynn Moses, a local organizer and spokeswoman for Ozark Indivisible. Her group is affiliated with the nationwide Indivisible group, which opposes President Donald Trump's policies on health care, immigration and other issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brzezinski: Â‘Our JobÂ’ Is to Control Â‘Exactly Wh... 14 min Guest 11
dont go to sharps small engine repair (Feb '13) 2 hr Guest 22
The "Red State" Begins Censorship 2 hr Guest 22
Pelosi breakdown? Repeats words, tells audience... 2 hr Authority Figure 7
Democrat Maxine Waters Calls Trump Cabinet Pick... 2 hr Authority Figure 16
What happened to Sweden? 2 hr Authority Figure 37
When Trump Voters Say We Suffered Under Obama ... 2 hr Authority Figure 21
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC