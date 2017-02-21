Live Video: Cotton to hold Springdale town hall starting at 5 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., will hold a town hall meeting today at the request of people who picketed his local office Feb. 1. "I asked for a town hall originally and was offered a meeting with staff," said Caitlynn Moses, a local organizer and spokeswoman for Ozark Indivisible. Her group is affiliated with the nationwide Indivisible group, which opposes President Donald Trump's policies on health care, immigration and other issues.

