Leonard Johnson Trust gives $1 million to Arkansas Children's Northwest
Longtime Northwest Arkansas residents Kathleen and Leonard Johnson were married for 63 years. The gift will name the Diagnostic Services area of the hospital in honor of his late wife, Kathleen Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is all the fuss about deporting illegals?
|10 min
|kickthemallout
|7
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|22 min
|dead guy
|33,726
|obama deported 3 million
|1 hr
|Another Poster
|8
|st bernards ER
|1 hr
|guest
|7
|Lady Gaga Channels Lucifer at Super Bowl LI Hal...
|2 hr
|Guest
|31
|Cathouse Mouse Jigglebutt Finally Gets a Job. I... (Feb '14)
|3 hr
|guest
|31
|Lying Jackarse Mouse is Never Leaving Topix
|3 hr
|guest
|26
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC