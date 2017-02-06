KARK and Fox16 launch anti-violence initiative
KARK and Fox16, in response to the fatal shootings late last year of two toddlers, are launching an anti-violence campaign . From their press release: The goal of the effort will be to cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
