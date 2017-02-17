GA: Athens Transit Helping Arkansas T...

GA: Athens Transit Helping Arkansas Transit Agency after Fire

Two surplus Athens Transit buses were among the transit vehicles sent recently to an Arkansas public transit agency when a fire destroyed 20 of its buses, leaving it temporarily with only four vehicles to serve its customers. Ozark Regional Transit in Springdale, Ark., lost the buses in an early-morning Jan. 9 blaze in the agency's bus yard.

