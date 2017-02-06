Cotton apologizes in call to Arkansan
A Fayetteville activist who tried and failed to meet with one of Sen. Tom Cotton's staff members got a personal apology from the lawmaker this week -- and an offer to meet soon. The Republican from Dardanelle phoned Caitlynn Moses of Ozark Indivisible on Thursday afternoon and promised to hold a town-hall meeting later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|15 min
|SSOB
|33,662
|Which hospital to have a baby at?
|47 min
|Guest
|2
|best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|hoodiel
|38
|CONFUSION: Nancy Pelosi says Â‘Seen nothing I ca...
|1 hr
|TheyareDamnedNutC...
|4
|Al Franken for President?
|1 hr
|guest
|5
|needing a good family doctor
|1 hr
|guest
|2
|We All Won with Trump-Pence
|2 hr
|guest
|24
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC