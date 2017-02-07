City Council Primer: Feb. 7, 2017

City Council Primer: Feb. 7, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 inside room 219 of City Hall, located at 113 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF documents with detailed information on each item of business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help losing weight? 6 min Disappointed 7
Trump denies the truth 24 min Who Knows Joe__ 29
Lying Jackarse Mouse is Never Leaving Topix 33 min guest 11
Diet Center or Mcklurken clinic plan? 33 min Disappointed 7
What happened with Dr L Layton 57 min Curious 1
fat city grill house (Sep '09) 2 hr Guest 14
Mitch McConnell is "satisfied" 3 hr Guest 2
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Washington County was issued at February 10 at 3:07AM CST

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC