Arkansas motorcyclist killed in collision with another vehicle

An Arkansas motorcyclist was killed after his vehicle was struck Friday by an SUV on a highway in Washington County, police said. Theodore R. Stiles, 68, of Springdale was riding a 1997 Honda motorcycle north on U.S. 71B in Springdale around 6:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

