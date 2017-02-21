7-Year-old to senator: Don't take awa...

7-Year-old to senator: Don't take away PBS to build the wall

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

It was a tense town hall in Springdale, Arkansas, but one little boy and his question about the border wall stole the show. As GOP Sen. Tom Cotton's town hall was coming to a close, he took one final question from the crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrat Maxine Waters Calls Trump Cabinet Pick... 26 min Guest 9
Party at Delta House tonight ASU! 32 min Guest 4
Registered Sex Offender in Valley View (Sep '11) 1 hr guest 72404 15
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Reality Check 33,872
Brzezinski: Â‘Our JobÂ’ Is to Control Â‘Exactly Wh... 2 hr liberals slobber 5
When Trump Voters Say We Suffered Under Obama ... 2 hr liberals slobber 6
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) 3 hr Mimi 1,773
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC