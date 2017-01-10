Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson ...

Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson In Connection To Springdale Apartment Fire

There are 1 comment on the 5NEWSonline.com story from Wednesday Jan 11, titled Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson In Connection To Springdale Apartment Fire. In it, 5NEWSonline.com reports that:

A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to an apartment fire in Springdale, according to an arrest report filed by Springdale police. Firefighters and officers responded to a fire at an apartment on Boxcar Street around 7:30 p.m., the report states.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Tocloseforcomfot

Springdale, AR

#1 22 hrs ago
Failing to mention the 11 other families with children that were displaced including the assistant manager and her two children. She helped direct residents to the clubhouse where the Red Cross assisted in placing residents for the night and was at her desk the next morning fielding calls from displaced residents with all the compassion they deserved. She deserves to be commended for her professionalism in the wake of her own loss!Â€
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Favorite Trump Nicknames 3 min nope 52
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min Red Neckerson 33,232
Republicans Are About To Repeal The ACA 11 min Mr Guest 101
Presidential Medal Of Freedom With Distinction 13 min Guest 18
Obgyn 42 min Obgyn 2
Turn about fair play on MSM 1 hr guest 1
Best steak around? (Aug '10) 1 hr Critic 66
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,514 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC