Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson In Connection To Springdale Apartment Fire
A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to an apartment fire in Springdale, according to an arrest report filed by Springdale police.
A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to an apartment fire in Springdale, according to an arrest report filed by Springdale police. Firefighters and officers responded to a fire at an apartment on Boxcar Street around 7:30 p.m., the report states.
#1 22 hrs ago
Failing to mention the 11 other families with children that were displaced including the assistant manager and her two children. She helped direct residents to the clubhouse where the Red Cross assisted in placing residents for the night and was at her desk the next morning fielding calls from displaced residents with all the compassion they deserved. She deserves to be commended for her professionalism in the wake of her own loss!Â€
