US consumer spending increases solidly in December
U.S. consumer spending rose solidly in December as households bought motor vehicles and a range of services amid rising wages, pointing to sustained domestic demand that is likely to set the economy up for faster growth in early 2017. FILE PHOTO - A family shops at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Springdale, Arkansas June 4, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN: The Leader In Racist News Coverage
|7 min
|Guest
|15
|If Obama was still in office none of this crazi...
|12 min
|Guest
|51
|How to pay for THE WALL
|1 hr
|Heywood Jablomie
|49
|Question to liberals
|2 hr
|Who Knows Joe__
|10
|Guess What Group Plans to Â“MassivelyÂ” Resist Vo...
|2 hr
|CheatemNHowe
|7
|Google Freaks Out After Alex Jones Storms Headq...
|3 hr
|JBR
|2
|Caravan to Midnight: Benghazi Whistleblowers...
|3 hr
|JBR
|9
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC