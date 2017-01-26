US consumer spending increases solidl...

US consumer spending increases solidly in December

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

U.S. consumer spending rose solidly in December as households bought motor vehicles and a range of services amid rising wages, pointing to sustained domestic demand that is likely to set the economy up for faster growth in early 2017. FILE PHOTO - A family shops at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Springdale, Arkansas June 4, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CNN: The Leader In Racist News Coverage 7 min Guest 15
If Obama was still in office none of this crazi... 12 min Guest 51
How to pay for THE WALL 1 hr Heywood Jablomie 49
Question to liberals 2 hr Who Knows Joe__ 10
Guess What Group Plans to Â“MassivelyÂ” Resist Vo... 2 hr CheatemNHowe 7
Google Freaks Out After Alex Jones Storms Headq... 3 hr JBR 2
Caravan to Midnight: Benghazi Whistleblowers... 3 hr JBR 9
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,092 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC