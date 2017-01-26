University of Arkansas gives ORT two buses to help replace fleet
The University of Arkansas gave two buses to Ozark Regional Transit and local officials declared an emergency that should allow the transit provider to apply for emergency federal transportation money to replace at least some of the bus fleet lost in a fire three weeks ago. A fire in the ORT bus barn in Springdale on Jan. 10 destroyed 20 buses, and the service has since been using mostly borrowed buses from systems around the state and the Midwest.
