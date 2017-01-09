Springdale Man Faces Five Felonies, O...

Springdale Man Faces Five Felonies, Other Charges In Connection With Home Burglary

A man has been arrested after about a week alluding police, and now faces a slew of charges in connection with a residential burglary that happened New Years Day, according to police. Albert D. Birge, 44, of Springdale was arrested Saturday evening on felony parole violation and on suspicion of felony residential burglary, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

