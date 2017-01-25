Police: Springdale Man Arrested With ...

Police: Springdale Man Arrested With 1.58 Pounds Of Meth

A Springdale man was arrested with nearly 1.58 pounds of methamphetamine last week, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Kelen Tomlinson, 31, was pulled over on Friday in Fayetteville, according to a department release.

