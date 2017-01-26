New Sam's Club To Bring 200 Jobs To Springdale
A Sam's Club opening in Springdale will bring approximately 200 jobs to the area, according to a press release. A Sam's Club hiring and membership center has opened in Springdale for potential employees to learn more about the open positions.
