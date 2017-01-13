Multiple ORT Routes Reestablished Aft...

Multiple ORT Routes Reestablished After Devastating Fire

Friday Jan 13

Multiple Ozark Regional Transit routes were reestablished Friday after a fire burned a majority of the company's vehicles. Two routes have been fully re-established with borrowed buses, and other combination routes have also been set up, according to a company press release.

