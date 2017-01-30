More on the Ecclesia scandal; at leas...

More on the Ecclesia scandal; at least ten legislators directed GIF money to college

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Arkansas Times

Good story from Christie Swanson in the Northwest Arkansas edition of D-G over the weekend on the Eccelsia College scandal , which Max and Ernie Dumas have been covering here for the last few months. As far as I know, the central Arkansas edition of the Democrat-Gazette has not published the story in print, which seems curious given that it relates to a federal corruption probe into state legislators' use of public funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Look Who Funds The Group Behind The Call To Arm... 14 min GeeWhoKnew 1
Â“IslamophobiaÂ”: Kuwait imposes visa ban on five... 16 min ButtHurtLeftiesRF... 4
Trump's war 18 min ButtHurtLeftiesRF... 25
Here are Schumer's ideas of American values. 19 min ButtHurtLeftiesRF... 3
CNN Guest Claims Berkeley Rioters Were Â“Right-W... 20 min ButtHurtLeftiesRF... 8
European leaders see Trump as the new threat in... 22 min ButtHurtLeftiesRF... 11
My 2 Pre-teen Daughters (Mar '11) 59 min Prof 123 42
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC