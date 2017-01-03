Local notes
The Katog Rit'hrod Buddhist Retreat Center in Parthenon presents Khentrul Lodro Thaye Rinpoche, a Tibetan monk, speaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville. The monk will speak on "finding joy in troubled times."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another mass shooting under obama!
|1 hr
|Guest
|11
|New radio station playing 60's, 70's, 80's
|1 hr
|Matt
|7
|Any guys wanna exchange pics of their naked wife? (Dec '14)
|4 hr
|Riptoxic1
|41
|Ball caps
|5 hr
|dudes dress stupi...
|7
|Need info
|6 hr
|MVProdUK
|1
|jennifer (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Gurst
|18
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Dragnet
|33,102
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC