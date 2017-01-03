Local notes

The Katog Rit'hrod Buddhist Retreat Center in Parthenon presents Khentrul Lodro Thaye Rinpoche, a Tibetan monk, speaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville. The monk will speak on "finding joy in troubled times."

