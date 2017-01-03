Har-Ber student, recent 'Millionaire'...

Har-Ber student, recent 'Millionaire' winner, earns top score

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: NWAonline

Sojas Wagle, a sophomore at Har-Ber High School in Springdale, received a score of 36 on his ACT, according to information released by the Springdale School District. Wagle, 15, took the college entrance exam over the recent Christmas break, and the school learned of his score this week, district spokesman Rick Schaeffer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans 22 min PissnMoan 27
Official: FLL shooter told FBI that gov't contr... 29 min PissnMoan 4
Know any good plumbers? (Nov '10) 42 min wow 13
Can cold water faucet freeze but hot still work? 45 min Just saying 4
McDonald's rant.... 48 min Guest 12
farting rainbows 50 min Duh 6
Direct TV at Sam's Clubs (Jun '12) 1 hr Superman 28
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,280

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC