Har-Ber student, recent 'Millionaire' winner, earns top score
Sojas Wagle, a sophomore at Har-Ber High School in Springdale, received a score of 36 on his ACT, according to information released by the Springdale School District. Wagle, 15, took the college entrance exam over the recent Christmas break, and the school learned of his score this week, district spokesman Rick Schaeffer said.
