Former legislator Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants.
Micah Neal, a former state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, pleaded guilty in federal court today to taking kickbacks from$600,000 in state grants to two non-profit entities. Justice Department news release here.
Read more at Arkansas Times.
