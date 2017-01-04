Former legislator Micah Neal pleads g...

Former legislator Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Arkansas Times

Micah Neal, a former state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, pleaded guilty in federal court today to taking kickbacks from$600,000 in state grants to two non-profit entities. Justice Department news release here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump get off twitter 11 min Duh 4
Trump Questions Why DNC WonÂ’t Allow FBI Access ... 11 min guest 1
Julian Assange Interview With Sean Hannity (Video) 17 min guest 6
You're Not a "Birther", Obama's Birth Certifica... 18 min guest 8
VIDEO: Paul Joseph Watson vs Leftists (Best Mom... 20 min guest 19
President Obama Awards Himself A Â“Distinguished... 24 min guest 10
What a Hillary presidency looks like. 26 min SSOB 12
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,159 • Total comments across all topics: 277,663,297

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC