FOI bill heads to committee
LITTLE ROCK, AR - Dash cam video from police officers and vehicles would be exempt from the state's open records law under a bill filed last week. The bill, House Bill 1248, was sponsored by Rep. Jeff Williams, R-Springdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I found Rupert
|25 min
|guest
|1
|Grab Them
|56 min
|Senpai
|6
|Spicer = fake news
|1 hr
|Mr Guest
|43
|President Donald J Trump
|1 hr
|SSOB
|106
|Video: Idiots React to Trump Inauguration!
|1 hr
|guest
|24
|Declassified: C.I.A. Admits Plan To Turn Women ...
|1 hr
|Pookie
|2
|Millions protesting Trump
|1 hr
|guest
|78
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC