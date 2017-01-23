FOI bill heads to committee

LITTLE ROCK, AR - Dash cam video from police officers and vehicles would be exempt from the state's open records law under a bill filed last week. The bill, House Bill 1248, was sponsored by Rep. Jeff Williams, R-Springdale.

