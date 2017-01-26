Fear grows for many undocumented residents in Northwest Arkansas
NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Mayra Esquivel of Springdale hugs Susan Young of Fayetteville on Thursday after the Interfaith Vigil for Immigrant and Refugee Solidarity at the Good Shepherd's Lutheran Church in Fayetteville. The event was organized in part by the Arkansas United Community Coalition to react more formally to this week's presidential executive orders as well as discussions by the state Legislature on anti-immigrant legislation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Obama was still in office none of this crazi...
|1 min
|guest
|41
|Adios Amigos
|3 min
|your momma
|2
|How to pay for THE WALL
|40 min
|Wow
|48
|Caravan to Midnight: Benghazi Whistleblowers...
|45 min
|Guest
|7
|Guess What Group Plans to Â“MassivelyÂ” Resist Vo...
|52 min
|STUTTERING BARBAR...
|6
|Demonic Crocodile Tears
|54 min
|guest
|14
|CNN: The Leader In Racist News Coverage
|55 min
|Guest
|13
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC