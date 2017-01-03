Fayetteville police arrest suspect in Arvest Bank robbery
Fayetteville Police Department personnel speak Tuesday with Terry Hendrix , security manager for Arvest Bank, and Donny Story , president and chief executive officer for Arvest Bank in Fayetteville, after an armed robbery was reported at the bank at 1113 N Garland Ave. in Fayetteville. Fayetteville police arrested Telvondric Haywood, 20, in connection with the robbery Tuesday at Arvest Bank at 1113 N. Garland Ave., according to a news release.
