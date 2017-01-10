Fayetteville Police Arrest Fourth Suspect In Arvest Bank Robbery
Quamirrio Edwards, 19, of Springdale, is in the Washington County Detention Center facing aggravated robbery charges, according to his booking information. He was arrested on a warrant.
