Fayetteville Police Arrest Fourth Suspect In Arvest Bank Robbery

Tuesday Jan 10

Quamirrio Edwards, 19, of Springdale, is in the Washington County Detention Center facing aggravated robbery charges, according to his booking information. He was arrested on a warrant.

