Ecclesia College Responds To Reports Of Involvement In Bribery Scheme Investigation
The president of Ecclesia College in Springdale released a statement Thursday in response to reports of the school's possible involvement in a bribery scheme that involved former state Rep. Micah Neal, R-Springdale, and a former state senator. As a result of what was widely reported yesterday, I am aware of statements made in a plea agreement entered into by Representative Micah Neal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|obama care SUCKS
|23 min
|RBJ
|27
|Obama Claims To Be The Â“Father Of The Tea PartyÂ”
|34 min
|wow
|3
|Jarrod Couch 😂😂😂
|51 min
|Wow lol
|6
|Republicans Are About To Repeal The ACA
|1 hr
|guest
|46
|Allison Munn has man hands
|1 hr
|Guest
|8
|Farm house to rent or rent to own as low as $15... (Sep '11)
|1 hr
|guest
|239
|a summary of the communist manifesto
|1 hr
|guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC