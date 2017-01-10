Crews On Scene Of Bus Fire & Explosion At Ozark Regional Transit In Springdale
The Springdale Fire Department is on scene after buses went up in flames, causing an explosion at Ozark Regional Transit in Springdale, according to dispatchers. 5NEWS spoke with Executive Director Joel Gardner who said he got a call at 1:10 a.m. that a bus was on fire at their bus service located on East Robinson Avenue.
