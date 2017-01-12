Burned Springdale buses probed for ca...

Burned Springdale buses probed for cause, cost; loaner offers pour in

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NWAonline

Investigators and insurance inspectors examined the charred remains of 20 Ozark Regional Transit buses Wednesday, looking for the cause of Tuesday's fire and trying to determine the cost of the damage. And riders may have their regular routes back soon thanks to the generosity of other transit organizations that offered loaner buses to help Ozark Regional Transit get back on its wheels, said Joel Gardner, executive director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans Are About To Repeal The ACA 26 min Mr Guest 115
Ron's Catfish 28 min Mr catfish 2
Diana davis 34 min Curious 1
Need help 53 min Desperate 4
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr sandra dee 33,234
Favorite Trump Nicknames 1 hr I Know Joe a Loos... 58
Feet 1 hr Guest 1
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC