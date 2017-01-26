Bills bid to shield files, film of police
With more Arkansas police departments deploying body cameras among their forces, lawmakers in Little Rock have proposed new limitations on access to the footage. Three pieces of legislation, one in the state Senate and two in the House, have been filed in the past two weeks to create exemptions in the state's Freedom of Information Act that would restrict the release of police dashboard and body camera footage to the public.
