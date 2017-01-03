Arkansas Republicans See Christ In Ki...

Arkansas Republicans See Christ In Kickbacks

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Crooks and Liars

What a damn mess in Arkansas. It seems that some Republican members of the State House and the State Senate conspired to dump a ton of money on rightwing Christian colleges in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need info 41 min MVProdUK 1
jennifer (Sep '15) 50 min Gurst 18
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 50 min Dragnet 33,102
Eric Trump Raised Over $16 million for St Jude's 1 hr guest 5
Republicans 1 hr guest 3
Ball caps 1 hr Guest 6
Jake Bryant from Texas 1 hr Hank 5
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,998 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,775

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC