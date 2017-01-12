Acapulco Restaurant: The Mexican Riviera greets NW Arkansas with traditional favorites
Guiso de Res is tender chunks of brisket and potatoes smothered in a spicy sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, tortillas, rice and beans. It is one of Acapulco's specialty dishes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump And Baggers Take "Golden Showers"
|47 min
|Guest
|56
|Shannon Lee (Shay Lee)
|50 min
|Guest
|1
|Asu lady basketball
|1 hr
|Runnng joe
|1
|Is there a HIENIE BLEECHING spa in Jonesboro?
|2 hr
|Rupert B Jigglebo...
|3
|JPD: Woman arrested on drug and child endangerm...
|2 hr
|guest
|1
|Grocery Coupons
|2 hr
|Guest1
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,297
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC