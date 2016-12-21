UAMS, Springdale groups get $2M grant to cut salt in meals
Health care and food organizations are taking aim at a threat that sits on dinner tables and in spice cabinets throughout Northwest Arkansas: salt. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is partnering with Springdale Public Schools and several nonprofit groups that prepare and provide meals for tens of thousands of families each year to find ways to reduce the sodium content of those foods.
