Taldo named to roads panel

Taldo named to roads panel

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NWAonline

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday at Springdale Rotary that he had chosen Taldo for an at-large position on the commission. "Few understand my vision for the state, from an economic development standpoint and beyond, better than my friend, Philip," Hutchinson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 43 min UckobeGay 32,966
Did Snowden help the Russians? 1 hr anna 93
Case Closed! Trump Was Right, ObamaÂ’s Birth Cer... 1 hr guest 37
Where is David Hill 1 hr I wanna know 1
sears is closing 1 hr guest 23
Sully's 1 hr Jay 15
The Current Year Is When The Tide Began To Turn 1 hr URanIdiot 18
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,706 • Total comments across all topics: 277,414,035

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC