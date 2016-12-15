Springdale School Bus Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexual Assault
A man who works for the Springdale School District as a bus driver was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault. William Alan Custodio, 63, was arrested after an investigation was launched this past September when a Rogers school counselor reported a student had told her she was sexually assaulted by Custodio, according to a probable cause affidavit.
