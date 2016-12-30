Sales tax up in Fayetteville and Roge...

Sales tax up in Fayetteville and Rogers, down in Springdale and Bentonville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Fayetteville was at the top of the list for total revenues, collecting nearly $1.73 million in general fund tax dollars. Rogers collected $1.45 million, while Springdale collected about $1.14 million, and Bentonville collected $933,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 min BARNEYII 32,990
thank you so much 2 min grow the hell up 15
Case Closed! Trump Was Right, ObamaÂ’s Birth Cer... 3 min Mr Guest 45
The People Vs The Electoral College 7 min Rupedog 77
butterball?! (Apr '11) 13 min Young0036 11
Vanscoy 41 min respect 5
Toby. 55 min David 4
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,818 • Total comments across all topics: 277,457,204

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC