Police: Woman Transporting Stolen Goods Arrested After Chase Through Fayetteville
A Springdale woman who was transporting stolen video games was arrested after a police chase on Tuesday morning , police said. Stacie Latiolais, 20, is facing charges of reckless driving, fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, DWI, and theft by receiving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christmas Was and Is for Everybody
|3 min
|guest
|18
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|41 min
|Brenda
|32,888
|Case Closed! Trump Was Right, ObamaÂ’s Birth Cer...
|56 min
|Mr Guest
|13
|The People Vs The Electoral College
|1 hr
|Rupedog
|14
|Donald Trump
|1 hr
|DaddyO
|3
|Are they stupid or insane or both?
|1 hr
|West 11th
|27
|Are you still looking for the perfect Mother's ... (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|liberalismisallfu...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC