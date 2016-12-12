Man Accused Of Wearing Clown Mask, Wielding Machete During Robbery
A man is facing felony charges after he allegedly attempted to disguise himself in a clown mask and threatened others with a machete during a robbery. Latrell Devontae Richmond, 21, of Springdale was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property and misdemeanor third-degree battery.
