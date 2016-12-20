Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard expecting baby No. 2
The 25-year-old reality star announced in a blog post Tuesday that she's pregnant and expecting her second child with Dillard, 27. The couple are already parents to 20-month-old son Israel. "Words can not describe how excited we all are that God has blessed us with another precious gift!" Duggar wrote.
