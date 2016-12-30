Festival to highlight public, private...

Festival to highlight public, private, and home school choices

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

A new organization created to help families learn more about the school choices in Northwest Arkansas will host its first event next month. The inaugural Northwest Arkansas School Choice Festival is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 14 at The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale.

