Brenda Blagg: Two for the roads
That's the nickname for Amendment 42, which reduced the commission to five members more than a half-century ago. The 1952 amendment also provided for staggered 10-years terms for members of the powerful commission that oversees the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can someone please help me
|11 min
|Barton Farley
|1
|Obama Quietly Signs The Â‘Countering Disinformat...
|20 min
|SSOB
|5
|FUNDRAISER being organized
|41 min
|SSOB
|10
|Did Snowden help the Russians?
|42 min
|Mr Guest
|39
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|43 min
|Red Neckerson
|32,922
|Case Closed! Trump Was Right, ObamaÂ’s Birth Cer...
|52 min
|Mr Guest
|25
|California going to leave
|54 min
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC